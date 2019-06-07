Corless hired as new football coach at Burley

The Cassia County School District hired from within for the position of head football coach at Burley High School.

Former Burley defensive coordinator Dylan Corless is taking over the reigns, marking his second year with the program.

The 24-year old is a Minico graduate and previously spent time with the freshman and JV Spartan programs.

Corless beat out four other applicants for the position. He has a full staff for this fall, with almost all of the varsity coaches and younger level coaches returning.

While he graduated just six years ago, he knew from the minute he started coaching kids, that becoming a head coach was an end goal.

"4A Football is all I've ever known, so I know the competition around here, I grew up around here," he explained. "I know the schools around here and how they have been and how they are predicted to be. As far as that goes, I feel I'm pretty prepared."

Corless is working on a Bachelor's degree in education.

Burley is hosting a camp July 23-25 from 6-8 p.m.