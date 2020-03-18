Cummins, Fischer earn SCIC top awards

For the second year in a row, Kimberly's Dawson Cummins and Daren Garey are honored with the SCIC's top awards.

This is Garey's third award and Cummins' second.

This year the senior averaged 20 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.2 steals per game.

Filer's Rob Anderson also earned Coach of the Year honors for a turnaround season.

First Team:

- Peyton Bair 12 Kimberly

- Brant Etherington 12 Kimberly

- Austin Jarolimek 12 Filer

- Mayson Martinez 12 Filer

- Colston Loveland 10 Gooding

- Jade Juker 12 Buhl

Second Team:

- Teagan Anderson 12 Filer

- Miguel Perez 12 Filer

- Gavin Martin 11 Gooding

- Jaxon Bair 10 Kimberly

- Ethan Arrington 12 Kimberly

GIRLS

The girls basketball player of the year averaged a double-double. Ella Fischer, a junior at Filer produced on average 11.5 points per game to go along with 10.7 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Her coach Mike Amaya earned Coach of the Year honors after leading the Wildcats to a district championship.

First Team:

-Lexi Monson 10-Filer

-Laney Owen 12-Gooding

-Kayla Morse 12-Buhl

-Meg Walker 12-Kimberly

-Annie Walker 12 -Kimberly

Second Team:

-Alx Roe 10-Gooding

-Haven Jones 12-Filer

-Hailey Chapa 12-Kimberly

-Joanna Hammett 11-Gooding

-Kori Gartner 12-Filer