Cummins surpasses 1,000 career points as Kimberly routs Fruitland

Kimberly's Dawson Cummins posted a game-high 30 points to go along with nine rebounds and the Bulldogs are headed back to the 3A state championship for the second time in three seasons.

Cummins also only needed seven points to reach 1,000 for his career and he got 23 more.

Kimberly routed Fruitland, 55-37 in a game where the Bulldogs' largest lead was 19.

Brant Etherington added 10 points and five assists. But he was 1/11 from three-point range.

Fruitland's Nolan Bower came off the bench to lead them in scoring with 15 points.

Hyrum Lindsey added nine points and 10 rebounds in the loss for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies' starters combined for 22 points.

Fruitland plays Filer for third place Saturday at 11 a.m. (Meridian HS).

FULL SCHEDULE:

Class 5A

at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa

Thursday's Results

Game 1: Post Falls 39, Boise Timberline 30

Game 2: Rocky Mountain 81, Meridian 52

Game 3: Eagle 51, Rigby 43

Game 4: Borah 58, Lake City 38

Friday's Results

Game 5: Meridian 59, Boise Timberline 37, Boise Timberline eliminated

Game 6: Rigby 72, Lake City 53, Rigby eliminated

Game 7: Post Falls 73, Rocky Mountain 66

Game 8: Borah 47, Eagle 43

Today's Games

Game 9: Meridian (21-5) vs. Rigby (24-2), 10 a.m. at Columbia High School, Nampa

Game 10: Rocky Mountain (24-2) vs. Eagle (16-9), 12 p.m. at Columbia High School, Nampa

Game 16: Post Falls (22-3) vs. Borah (21-5), 8 p.m.

Class 4A

at Borah High School, Boise

Thursday's Results

Game 1: Middleton 49, Bishop Kelly 42

Game 2: Preston 58, Idaho Falls 47

Game 3: Moscow 56, Minico 47

Game 4: Kuna 57, Blackfoot 50

Friday's Results

Game 5: Idaho Falls 58, Bishop Kelly 52, Bishop Kelly eliminated

Game 6: Minico 53, Blackfoot 44, Blackfoot eliminated

Game 7: Preston 51, Middleton 50

Game 8: Moscow 63, Kuna 60

Today's Games

Game 9: Idaho Falls (20-7) vs. Minico (18-8), 9:15 a.m.

Game 10: Middleton (22-4) vs. Kuna (18-8), 11 a.m.

Game 15: Preston (25-1) vs. Moscow (17-9), 6 p.m. at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa

Class 3A

at Meridian High School

Thursday's Results

Game 1: Fruitland 71, Snake River 59

Game 2: Kimberly 77, Marsh Valley 64

Game 3: Sugar-Salem 63, Kellogg 48

Game 4: Filer 40, Homedale 37

Friday's Results

Game 5: Snake River 66, Marsh Valley 60, OT, Marsh Valley eliminated

Game 6: Kellogg 56, Homedale 48, Homedale eliminated

Game 7: Kimberly 55, Fruitland 37

Game 8: Sugar-Salem 48, Filer 36

Today's Games

Game 9: Snake River (14-10) vs. Kellogg (17-7), 9:15 a.m.

Game 10: Fruitland (23-3) vs. Filer (11-15), 11 a.m.

Game 14: Kimberly (23-1) vs. Sugar-Salem (19-5), 3:50 p.m. at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa

Class 2A

at Capital High School, Boise

Thursday's Results

Game 1: West Side 55, Melba 45

Game 2: St. Maries 48, New Plymouth 40

Game 3: Cole Valley 64, Malad 46

Game 4: North Fremont 45, Grangeville 35

Friday's Results

Game 5: New Plymouth 59, Melba 50, Melba eliminated

Game 6: Malad 51, Grangeville 37, Grangeville eliminated

Game 7: West Side 62, St. Maries 41

Game 8: North Fremont 69, Cole Valley 64, OT

Today's Games

Game 9: New Plymouth (16-10) vs. Malad (18-10), 9:15 a.m.

Game 10: St. Maries (18-6) vs. Cole Valley (14-10), 11 a.m.

Game 13: West Side (23-4) vs. North Fremont (21-2), 1:40 p.m. at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa

Class 1A Division I

at Vallivue High School, Caldwell

Thursday's Results

Game 1: Lapwai 52, Oakley 44

Game 2: Grace 63, Liberty Charter 51

Game 3: Potlatch 64, Riverstone 41

Game 4: Ambrose 56, Kamiah 49

Friday's Results

Game 5: Oakley 49, Liberty Charter 37, Liberty Charter eliminated

Game 6: Kamiah 49, Riverstone 46, Riverstone eliminated

Game 7: Grace 57, Lapwai 48

Game 8: Ambrose 39, Potlatch 37, OT

Today's Games

Game 9: Oakley (19-6) vs. Kamiah (18-9), 9:15 a.m.

Game 10: Lapwai (21-4) vs. Potlatch (21-3), 11 a.m.

Game 12: Grace (16-10) vs. Ambrose (23-2), 11:30 a.m. at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa

Class 1A Division II

at Caldwell High School

Thursday's Results

Game 1: Cascade 62, Carey 47

Game 2: North Gem 79, Weippe Timberline 50

Game 3: Lakeside 95, Garden Valley 69

Game 4: Dietrich 78, Mackay 71, OT

Friday's Results

Game 7: Cascade 73, North Gem 68

Game 8: Lakeside 76, Dietrich 59

Game 5: Carey 57, Weippe Timberline 42, Weippe Timberline eliminated

Game 6: Mackay 96, Garden Valley 80, Garden Valley eliminated

Today's Games

Game 9: Carey (18-8) vs. Mackay (20-5), 9:15 a.m.

Game 10: North Gem (17-6) vs. Dietrich (19-8), 11 a.m.

Game 11: Cascade (20-4) vs. Lakeside (23-0), 9:30 a.m. at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa