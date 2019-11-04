Cutthroats celebrate second straight title with banner ceremony

Athletes for generations to come will get to view the accomplishments of the Sun Valley Community School boys soccer team.

Sun Valley Community School Boys Soccer wins the 3A championship, capturing their second straight title.

On Friday, members of the program helped raise the banner in front of a packed house in the gymnasium, also known as the fish tank.

Sun Valley compiled a 39-3 record over the past two seasons, en route to a pair of state championships, four total now for the program.

We hear from co-captains cash dart and Shea Brokaw. Plus, coach Richard Whitelaw on starting Willy DeWolfe in the state final match, a player who had never started before.

Co-captain Cash Dart said, "whether you're a starter or not, I think everyone wants a chance to prove themselves. I think with illness and injury in the postseason, we had guys that really stepped up and filled the gaps that needed to be filled."

"We went out on top, that's a pretty cool feeling to have, winning the last couple of games here and yeah I'll always remember this team," added co-captain Shea Brokaw.

Whitelaw added, "not having Cash in the final was a big blow, but that's the beauty of this squad, it's all 18 players, not just the 11 on the field." "And have Willy step up in his first varsity game and score a hat trick in the first 24 minutes is something you can't write."

The Cutthroats featured 10 seniors on the team this year and some of them even played in the state final as freshmen.