Cutthroats shut out Kimberly to remain undefeated

Fallon Hanna and Laine Allison combined for four goals as the Sun Valley Community School shut out Kimberly 8-0 in the District IV 3A soccer championship.

Aubrey Duffield, Christine Estep, Alli Rathfon, Tatum Minor all added a goal in the victory.

The Cutthroats improve to 17-0-2 (17-0 league).

They face the Marsh Valley Eagles in the first round at the State tournament next Thursday at Vallivue High School, starting at 11 a.m.

OTHER SCORE:

Gooding 4, Wendell 2: The Bulldogs will host the Senators on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a winner to state, loser-out game.