Date scheduled for Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl will have a new time and date. For only the second time ever, the bowl game will be played after the new year, sandwiched between the College Football Playoff Semi-Finals and the National Championship.

The game time is set for 1:30 Mountain Time on Friday, January 3. 2020 participants will get to play on the brand new blue field at Albertsons Stadium.

The nation’s northern-most bowl game traditionally features a Mountain West vs. Mid-American Conference (MAC) match-up.

But last year BYU's Zach Wilson dominated the scene, going 18 for 18, recording 317 yards and four touchdowns. He became just the fourth freshman to earn MVP honors in the game's 21-year history.

Tickets for the general public go on sale in September. Reservations for premium ticket packages are currently available, which include prime ticket locations, hospitality benefits in tent village and corporate exposure. Questions can be answered through the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl office at (208) 424-1011.

