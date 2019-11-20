DeTemple signs with Idaho State

Jacob DeTemple signed with the Idaho State Bengals cross country program on Tuesday morning.

The senior is coming off an eighth place at the Nike Cross Regionals in Boise, after running the race in 16.08 minutes.

DeTemple's personal record of 15.33, a mark he set at the 2018 state championship, when he placed sixth. He also took sixth in 2017.

Currently the Bengals cross country features a local face in Zac Montoya, of whom DeTemple knows and respects.

DeTemple explained, '"I have a lot more potential that I haven't really reached yet just cause a lot of these kids have trained a lot harder and smarter than I have." "I have really struggled on how to become a really good cross country runner and I've tried my best, but with a college team, I'll be able to compete pretty well."

Burley cross country coach Carrie Carson said, "he's come a long ways and I know he was successful in junior high, they predicted he would do well. He loves it, he loves running, he runs all the time. But I think what he loves, he loves setting goals and achieving them, he's a hard worker."

DeTemple plans to major in biology or chemistry, with aspirations of.becoming an ER doctors.