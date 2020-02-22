Declo lets halftime lead slip away

Cole Valley Christian School went on a 15-2 run in the second half to win 47-32 and advance to the 2A state championship against defending champion, Soda Springs.

The Chargers only shot 23% in the first half, but quickly made halftime adjustments and shot nearly 48% to finish out the game.

Leading the Meridian-based school, Ellie Fraas with 19 points and eight rebounds.

Declo's Sydney Ramsey had seven points to lead the Hornets.

They shot just 23% for the game and were outrebounded 42-31.

The Hornets look to regroup when they face Melba at 11 a.m. for third place at Kuna High School on Saturday.

Friday's Results

Game 5: New Plymouth 42, Grangeville 39, Grangeville eliminated

Game 6: Bear Lake 45, Ririe 39, Ririe eliminated

Game 7: Soda Springs 49, Melba 41

Game 8: Cole Valley Christian 47, Declo 32

Saturday's Games

Game 9: New Plymouth (19-7) vs. Bear Lake (18-9), 9:15 a.m.

Game 10: Melba (20-4) vs. Declo (19-7), 11 a.m.

Game 13: Soda Springs (24-2) vs. Cole Valley Christian (21-4), 1:40 p.m. at Ford Idaho Center