Declo shakes off slow start against Aberdeen

Until last week, Declo hadn't lost since 2016, but now that most of the starters from last season graduated, they're having to start fresh and with young talent.

The Hornets back home after a 54-0 loss to the reigning 3A state champion, Sugar-Salem.

Declo hired former Shelley defensive coordinator Josh Stewart as their head coach, replacing longtime HC Kelly Kidd.

First quarter, Aberdeen's Payton Foster with the quarterback keeper, the Tigers can't convert the two point conversion. So it's 6-0.

The hornets showing promise here with Brogan Matthews picking up a nice first down on the rush.

But then moments later, Declo coughs up the ball and it's recovered by Aberdeen's Taylor Potts.

Declo score 21 unanswered points to defeat Aberdeen, 21-6.

