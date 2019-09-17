Declo sneaks by Kimberly

Declo's Keegan Rmasey scored a pair of touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards as the Hornets defeated Kimberly, 15-14.

For Kimberly, McKade Huft rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns, the only scores for the Bulldogs.

Kimberly produced more total yards than Declo 342-191, but still couldn't do much more.

Declo made its PAT and two-point conversion, while the Bulldogs missed both two-point conversion attempts, the first one was a failed pass from Heath Owens to Riley Mickelson and the second one was a running play by Max Alger.