Declo shows support for Filer boys basketball following the death of senior player

A local basketball team made a small gesture prior to a recent game that's being talked about for days.

Sportsmanship isn't always recognized, but we're putting the subject at the forefront in this week's 2 Strong 4 Bullies.

When Declo head boys basketball coach Jacoby Fox found out about the death of Mayson Martinez, he took action.

"I came up with the idea of creating warm up t-shirts and making those our warm-ups and presenting them to Filer High School," Fox explained.

Martinez tragically lost his life on November 23rd, prior to the start of his senior campaign as captain of Filer's varsity team.

For Declo Fox said "to try and put ourselves in their shoes and feel for them as they are going through this trying time."

The response from his players was nothing but positive.

"I'm in a really special place in the group and community I live and work in and our kids are very understanding, sympathetic."

And then Filer shared a gift that night with Declo as well.

"Filer gave us some Play On Mayson bracelets when we left, it meant a lot to them."

Because no one will remember the final score, but the memories made along the way.

"We are modeling a behavior because if we are trying to better citizens and quality members of society and teach them these foundations that we have to display that and hopefully they take things in life."