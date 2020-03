After beating Wendell on Wednesday in the district championship, Declo lost to Grangeville, 45-31 in a state play-in game at McCall-Donnelly High School.

The Hornets end the season with a 14-11 record.

Here are highlights of their game Wednesday when they rallied to shock Wendell in the district championship, 59-53.

The Hornets fell behind 29-18 at halftime, but outscored the Trojans 41-24 in the second half.