Dietrich athletic director passes away

Dietrich High School's athletic director and former volleyball coach has passed away.

Traci Perron died following a stroke, due to complications from her four-year battle with cancer.

The 49 year-old graduated from Dietrich in 1988, where she competed in rodeo, volleyball, basketball, student government, dance, cheer and 4H.

She had a love affair with volleyball, coaching for about 20 years.

According to a friend, Perron didn't coach last fall because of her cancer treatments.

Traci always loved working the Lincoln County Fair, now that the event is underway, her friends say they'll definitely miss her, that go-to woman they could trust.

Denise Helsley, a friend said, "Traci was just so involved and would always volunteer, any time I needed anything, Traci would be there. I was also 4H leader for her kids and she was a big part."

They'll be dedicating the market animal luncheon on Saturday to Traci and help the family with costs.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Traci Perron Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday at the Dietrich Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

