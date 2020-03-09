Dietrich takes third, Minico and Oakley win consolation

Here's a look back at the third place and consolation finals from Saturday.

4A

Minico's Kasen Carpenter went 10/10 from the free throw line and posted a game-high 25 points, as they beat Idaho Falls, 55-51 to win the consolation trophy.

The CSI commit is finishing up his senior year before probably going on a mission. He reflects back on his time as a Spartan.

"Just playing with these guys, I've always wanted to play state my whole life, I've dreamed about playing at Borah High School just unreal," Carpenter said.

Brevin Trenkle came off the bench and scored 12 points.

Leading the Tigers, Kenynion Clark with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Jaxon Sorenson, a Gonzaga baseball commit added 12 points.

1A DI

Oakley also brings home the consolation trophy after sneaking past Kamiah, 41-39.

Corbin Bedke paced the Hornets with 14 points and four rebounds. Jace Robinson posted a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Hornets led 14-0, but then the Kubs fought back in the second quarter and it was just a one point game at halftime.

Luke Krogh had 12 points for Kamiah.

1A DII

Dietrich took third following the 78-65 defeat over North Gem, despite the Cowboys' James Bodily posting a game-high 34 points.

Brady Power had another huge game for the Blue Devils, with 23 points and six rebounds. Rhys Dill added 12 points and 16 rebounds. Jett Shaw posted 14 points and boards, while rounding out the players in double figures, Kyler Robertson who had 13 points.

The Blue Devils used a 42 point second half to pull away.