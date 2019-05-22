District IV Shrine games just days away

A Memorial Day tradition is just around the corner, the District IV Shrine games.

This year they're going back to the two game format, unlike last year when they had to combine 8 man and 11 man rosters.

Twin Falls High School plays hosts to the 42nd annual event on Monday. The eight-man game begins at 3:30, while the 11-man game should start at six.

Admission for the game is $5, and the Fourth District Coaches Association asks that each spectator bring a can of food to donate to the Shriners hospital.

IdahoSports.com is broadcasting the games and you can look at the rosters here.