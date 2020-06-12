District champs prepare for state rodeo

Two area high schoolers are headed to the Idaho High School Rodeo Association State Finals next week in Blackfoot, after finishing atop the district finals last weekend.

Gooding's Kylee Evans took home top cowgirl honors and Dietrich's Wes Shaw took home top cowboy honors at last week's District V high school rodeo in Gooding.

Shaw said, "that all went really well like in every event I competed in, besides the team roping, I placed in the top two every single day, top two or 3 I guess."

"I won two goes of the barrel racing and placed high in at least three events each day and it was just a pretty good weekend overall," Evans said.

Training this week and the state finals next week. Both Kylee and Wes are ready to get going.

"I'm just going to keep doing the same thing I have been doing all year, keep my horses sharp keep myself sharp, and go and just do what I know how to do and not force anything."

"I want to make it in all my events and make it to nationals down in Oklahoma. Just have fun down there and be with my friends and family."

Both will pack up and head out to Blackfoot on Monday, and will have their first events on Tuesday.

"It will be a long week I think, it will be a long, fun, good week" Evans added.