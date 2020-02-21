District sports roundup

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) 3A WRESTLING:

Buhl wins fifth consecutive district championship.

Buhl's results:

98
Marshall Mortensen (20-11) placed 4th and scored 4.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Marshall Mortensen (Buhl) 20-11 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Dallin Walters (Kimberly) 29-20 won by decision over Marshall Mortensen (Buhl) 20-11 (Dec 5-2)
Cons. Semi - Marshall Mortensen (Buhl) 20-11 received a bye () (Bye)
3rd Place Match - Rhettlee Moreno (Kimberly) 16-18 won by decision over Marshall Mortensen (Buhl) 20-11 (Dec 8-7)
98
Edgar Sanchez (22-15) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Edgar Sanchez (Buhl) 22-15 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Edgar Sanchez (Buhl) 22-15 won in sudden victory - 1 over Rhettlee Moreno (Kimberly) 16-18 (SV-1 7-5)
1st Place Match - Edgar Sanchez (Buhl) 22-15 won by fall over Dallin Walters (Kimberly) 29-20 (Fall 2:00)
106
Daylen Peyman (25-16) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Daylen Peyman (Buhl) 25-16 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Daylen Peyman (Buhl) 25-16 received a bye () (Bye)
1st Place Match - Daylen Peyman (Buhl) 25-16 won by fall over Taylor Hood (Buhl) 1-1 (Fall 1:40)
106
Taylor Hood (1-1) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Taylor Hood (Buhl) 1-1 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Taylor Hood (Buhl) 1-1 won by fall over Carson Stanger (Kimberly) 7-17 (Fall 1:04)
1st Place Match - Daylen Peyman (Buhl) 25-16 won by fall over Taylor Hood (Buhl) 1-1 (Fall 1:40)
113
Kade Orr (39-1) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Kade Orr (Buhl) 39-1 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Kade Orr (Buhl) 39-1 won by fall over Lauren Henderhan (Filer) 16-27 (Fall 1:13)
1st Place Match - Kade Orr (Buhl) 39-1 won by fall over Julian Ruiz (Buhl) 38-10 (Fall 5:09)
113
Julian Ruiz (38-10) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Julian Ruiz (Buhl) 38-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Julian Ruiz (Buhl) 38-10 won by fall over Tegan Newlan (Kimberly) 23-16 (Fall 3:39)
1st Place Match - Kade Orr (Buhl) 39-1 won by fall over Julian Ruiz (Buhl) 38-10 (Fall 5:09)
120
Joey Pehrson (0-2) placed 4th and scored 4.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Joey Pehrson (Buhl) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Jonah Bacon (Kimberly) 43-10 won by fall over Joey Pehrson (Buhl) 0-2 (Fall 1:42)
Cons. Semi - Joey Pehrson (Buhl) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)
3rd Place Match - Dylan Curry (Filer) 26-14 won by fall over Joey Pehrson (Buhl) 0-2 (Fall 1:59)
120
Chance Bennett (24-18) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Chance Bennett (Buhl) 24-18 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Chance Bennett (Buhl) 24-18 won by fall over Dylan Curry (Filer) 26-14 (Fall 7:30)
1st Place Match - Jonah Bacon (Kimberly) 43-10 won by fall over Chance Bennett (Buhl) 24-18 (Fall 4:28)
126
Jayce Bower (37-9) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Jayce Bower (Buhl) 37-9 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Jayce Bower (Buhl) 37-9 won by fall over Josh Clark (Kimberly) 8-22 (Fall 0:36)
1st Place Match - Jayce Bower (Buhl) 37-9 won by fall over Preston Shaw (Kimberly) 15-24 (Fall 1:12)
126
Braxton Brown (1-2) placed 4th and scored 8.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Alex Hernandez (Gooding) 12-22 won by fall over Braxton Brown (Buhl) 1-2 (Fall 4:41)
Cons. Round 1 - Braxton Brown (Buhl) 1-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Braxton Brown (Buhl) 1-2 won by fall over Josh Clark (Kimberly) 8-22 (Fall 4:17)
3rd Place Match - Alex Hernandez (Gooding) 12-22 won by fall over Braxton Brown (Buhl) 1-2 (Fall 1:34)
132
Trace Nielsen (25-20) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Trace Nielsen (Buhl) 25-20 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Trace Nielsen (Buhl) 25-20 won by fall over Arath Chavez (Filer) 14-25 (Fall 2:40)
1st Place Match - Kayd Craig (Gooding) 53-4 won by fall over Trace Nielsen (Buhl) 25-20 (Fall 3:17)
132
Wesley Pearson (19-15) placed 3rd and scored 10.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Wesley Pearson (Buhl) 19-15 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Kayd Craig (Gooding) 53-4 won by fall over Wesley Pearson (Buhl) 19-15 (Fall 2:46)
Cons. Semi - Wesley Pearson (Buhl) 19-15 received a bye () (Bye)
3rd Place Match - Wesley Pearson (Buhl) 19-15 won by fall over Arath Chavez (Filer) 14-25 (Fall 4:14)
138
Alan Jaramillo (23-15) placed 3rd and scored 10.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Alan Jaramillo (Buhl) 23-15 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Jaimen Swainston (Filer) 41-17 won by fall over Alan Jaramillo (Buhl) 23-15 (Fall 5:09)
Cons. Semi - Alan Jaramillo (Buhl) 23-15 received a bye () (Bye)
3rd Place Match - Alan Jaramillo (Buhl) 23-15 won by fall over Gage Carter (Kimberly) 16-31 (Fall 0:41)
138
Ismael Salas (27-9) placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Ismael Salas (Buhl) 27-9 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Ismael Salas (Buhl) 27-9 won by decision over Gage Carter (Kimberly) 16-31 (Dec 7-1)
1st Place Match - Jaimen Swainston (Filer) 41-17 won by fall over Ismael Salas (Buhl) 27-9 (Fall 2:53)
145
David Tennant (32-18) placed 1st and scored 21.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - David Tennant (Buhl) 32-18 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - David Tennant (Buhl) 32-18 won by fall over Elliot Pastoor (Filer) 19-27 (Fall 0:28)
1st Place Match - David Tennant (Buhl) 32-18 won by major decision over Ethan Coy (Kimberly) 32-22 (MD 11-3)
145
Hector Miramontes (0-2) placed 4th and scored 4.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Hector Miramontes (Buhl) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Ethan Coy (Kimberly) 32-22 won by fall over Hector Miramontes (Buhl) 0-2 (Fall 1:26)
Cons. Semi - Hector Miramontes (Buhl) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)
3rd Place Match - Elliot Pastoor (Filer) 19-27 won by decision over Hector Miramontes (Buhl) 0-2 (Dec 7-4)
152
Kaleb Homan (1-1) placed 3rd and scored 8.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Kaleb Homan (Buhl) 1-1 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Tayten Gillette (Gooding) 46-7 won by fall over Kaleb Homan (Buhl) 1-1 (Fall 1:08)
Cons. Semi - Kaleb Homan (Buhl) 1-1 received a bye () (Bye)
3rd Place Match - Kaleb Homan (Buhl) 1-1 won by decision over Jarrod Coach (Filer) 7-5 (Dec 5-0)
160
Jesse Dominguez (2-1) placed 3rd and scored 10.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Jesse Dominguez (Buhl) 2-1 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Tegan Baumann (Gooding) 44-9 won by fall over Jesse Dominguez (Buhl) 2-1 (Fall 0:33)
Cons. Semi - Jesse Dominguez (Buhl) 2-1 won by fall over Seth Scott (Gooding) 3-6 (Fall 2:13)
3rd Place Match - Jesse Dominguez (Buhl) 2-1 won by decision over Tate Douglas (Buhl) 1-2 (Dec 11-7)
160
Tate Douglas (1-2) placed 4th and scored 8.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Tate Douglas (Buhl) 1-2 won by fall over Seth Scott (Gooding) 3-6 (Fall 3:30)
Semifinal - Trace Mayo (Kimberly) 41-13 won by fall over Tate Douglas (Buhl) 1-2 (Fall 0:30)
Cons. Semi - Tate Douglas (Buhl) 1-2 received a bye () (Bye)
3rd Place Match - Jesse Dominguez (Buhl) 2-1 won by decision over Tate Douglas (Buhl) 1-2 (Dec 11-7)
182
Demetrio Canchola (17-18) placed 2nd and scored 10.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Demetrio Canchola (Buhl) 17-18 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Demetrio Canchola (Buhl) 17-18 received a bye () (Bye)
1st Place Match - Owenn Meyer (Filer) 35-20 won by fall over Demetrio Canchola (Buhl) 17-18 (Fall 3:39)
195
Jacob Gardner (22-16) placed 1st and scored 14.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Jacob Gardner (Buhl) 22-16 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Jacob Gardner (Buhl) 22-16 received a bye () (Bye)
1st Place Match - Jacob Gardner (Buhl) 22-16 received a bye () (Bye)
220
Reese Jarvis (0-1) placed 3rd and scored 7.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Reese Jarvis (Buhl) 0-1 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Elijah Williams (Gooding) 20-17 won by fall over Reese Jarvis (Buhl) 0-1 (Fall 1:23)
Cons. Semi - Reese Jarvis (Buhl) 0-1 received a bye () (Bye)
3rd Place Match - Reese Jarvis (Buhl) 0-1 received a bye () (Bye)
285
Moises Salazar (24-9) placed 1st and scored 14.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Moises Salazar (Buhl) 24-9 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Moises Salazar (Buhl) 24-9 received a bye () (Bye)
1st Place Match - Moises Salazar (Buhl) 24-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Filer's results:

113: Lauren Henderhan (Filer) - 4th
Quarterfinals - Lauren Henderhan (Filer) received a bye
Semifinals - Kade Orr (Buhl) over Lauren Henderhan (Filer) (Fall 1:13)
Cons. Semis - Lauren Henderhan (Filer) received a bye
3rd Place Match - Tegan Newlan (Kimberly) over Lauren Henderhan (Filer) (Fall 2:10)

120: Dylan Curry (Filer) - 3rd
Quarterfinals - Dylan Curry (Filer) received a bye
Semifinals - Chance Bennett (Buhl) over Dylan Curry (Filer) (Fall 7:30)
Cons. Semis - Dylan Curry (Filer) received a bye
3rd Place Match - Dylan Curry (Filer) over Joey Pehrson (Buhl) (Fall 1:59)

132: Arath Chavez (Filer) - 4th
Quarterfinals - Arath Chavez (Filer) received a bye
Semifinals - Trace Nielsen (Buhl) over Arath Chavez (Filer) (Fall 2:40)
Cons. Semis - Arath Chavez (Filer) received a bye
3rd Place Match - Wesley Pearson (Buhl) over Arath Chavez (Filer) (Fall 4:14)

138: Jaimen Swainston (Filer) - 1st
Quarterfinals - Jaimen Swainston (Filer) received a bye
Quarterfinals - Jaimen Swainston (Filer) received a bye
Semifinals - Jaimen Swainston (Filer) over Alan Jaramillo (Buhl) (Fall 5:09)
1st Place Match - Jaimen Swainston (Filer) over Ismael Salas (Buhl) (Fall 2:53)

145: Elliot Pastoor (Filer) - 3rd
Quarterfinals - Elliot Pastoor (Filer) received a bye
Semifinals - David Tennant (Buhl) over Elliot Pastoor (Filer) (Fall 0:28)
Cons. Semis - Elliot Pastoor (Filer) received a bye
3rd Place Match - Elliot Pastoor (Filer) over Hector Miramontes (Buhl) (Dec 7-4)

152: Jarrod Coach (Filer) - 4th
Quarterfinals - Jarrod Coach (Filer) received a bye
Quarterfinals - Jarrod Coach (Filer) received a bye
Semifinals - Travis Erickson (Kimberly) over Jarrod Coach (Filer) (Fall 3:29)
Cons. Semis - Jarrod Coach (Filer) received a bye
3rd Place Match - Kaleb Homan (Buhl) over Jarrod Coach (Filer) (Dec 5-0)

170: Salvador Plascencia (Filer) - 2nd
Quarterfinals - Salvador Plascencia (Filer) received a bye
Semifinals - Salvador Plascencia (Filer) over Colton Miceli (Gooding) (Fall 1:34)
1st Place Match - Broddey Cunningham (Kimberly) over Salvador Plascencia (Filer) (Fall 0:33)

182: Owenn Meyer (Filer) - 1st
Quarterfinals - Owenn Meyer (Filer) received a bye
Semifinals - Owenn Meyer (Filer) received a bye
1st Place Match - Owenn Meyer (Filer) over Demetrio Canchola (Buhl) (Fall 3:39)

220: Joey McKay (Filer) - 1st
Quarterfinals - Joey McKay (Filer) received a bye
Semifinals - Joey McKay (Filer) received a bye
1st Place Match - Joey McKay (Filer) over Elijah Williams (Gooding) (Fall 2:45)

Gooding's results:

126
Alex Hernandez (12-22) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Alex Hernandez (Gooding) 12-22 won by fall over Braxton Brown (Buhl) 1-2 (Fall 4:41)
Semifinal - Preston Shaw (Kimberly) 15-24 won by fall over Alex Hernandez (Gooding) 12-22 (Fall 3:53)
Cons. Semi - Alex Hernandez (Gooding) 12-22 received a bye () (Bye)
3rd Place Match - Alex Hernandez (Gooding) 12-22 won by fall over Braxton Brown (Buhl) 1-2 (Fall 1:34)
132
Kayd Craig (53-4) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Kayd Craig (Gooding) 53-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Kayd Craig (Gooding) 53-4 won by fall over Wesley Pearson (Buhl) 19-15 (Fall 2:46)
1st Place Match - Kayd Craig (Gooding) 53-4 won by fall over Trace Nielsen (Buhl) 25-20 (Fall 3:17)
152
Tayten Gillette (46-7) placed 1st and scored 21.5 team points.

Quarterfinal - Tayten Gillette (Gooding) 46-7 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Tayten Gillette (Gooding) 46-7 won by fall over Kaleb Homan (Buhl) 1-1 (Fall 1:08)
1st Place Match - Tayten Gillette (Gooding) 46-7 won by tech fall over Travis Erickson (Kimberly) 24-19 (TF-1.5 3:29 (16-0))
160
Tegan Baumann (44-9) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Tegan Baumann (Gooding) 44-9 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Tegan Baumann (Gooding) 44-9 won by fall over Jesse Dominguez (Buhl) 2-1 (Fall 0:33)
1st Place Match - Tegan Baumann (Gooding) 44-9 won by decision over Trace Mayo (Kimberly) 41-13 (Dec 6-5)
160
Seth Scott (3-6) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Tate Douglas (Buhl) 1-2 won by fall over Seth Scott (Gooding) 3-6 (Fall 3:30)
Cons. Round 1 - Seth Scott (Gooding) 3-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Jesse Dominguez (Buhl) 2-1 won by fall over Seth Scott (Gooding) 3-6 (Fall 2:13)
170
Colton Miceli (0-3) placed 3rd and scored 7.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Colton Miceli (Gooding) 0-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Salvador Plascencia (Filer) 9-11 won by fall over Colton Miceli (Gooding) 0-3 (Fall 1:34)
Cons. Semi - Colton Miceli (Gooding) 0-3 received a bye () (Bye)
3rd Place Match - Colton Miceli (Gooding) 0-3 received a bye () (Bye)
220
Elijah Williams (20-17) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Elijah Williams (Gooding) 20-17 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Elijah Williams (Gooding) 20-17 won by fall over Reese Jarvis (Buhl) 0-1 (Fall 1:23)
1st Place Match - Joey McKay (Filer) 28-20 won by fall over Elijah Williams (Gooding) 20-17 (Fall 2:45)

Kimberly's results:

98
Rhettlee Moreno (16-18) placed 3rd and scored 8.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Rhettlee Moreno (Kimberly) 16-18 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Edgar Sanchez (Buhl) 22-15 won in sudden victory - 1 over Rhettlee Moreno (Kimberly) 16-18 (SV-1 7-5)
Cons. Semi - Rhettlee Moreno (Kimberly) 16-18 received a bye () (Bye)
3rd Place Match - Rhettlee Moreno (Kimberly) 16-18 won by decision over Marshall Mortensen (Buhl) 20-11 (Dec 8-7)
98
Dallin Walters (29-20) placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Dallin Walters (Kimberly) 29-20 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Dallin Walters (Kimberly) 29-20 won by decision over Marshall Mortensen (Buhl) 20-11 (Dec 5-2)
1st Place Match - Edgar Sanchez (Buhl) 22-15 won by fall over Dallin Walters (Kimberly) 29-20 (Fall 2:00)
106
Carson Stanger (7-17) placed 3rd and scored 7.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Carson Stanger (Kimberly) 7-17 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Taylor Hood (Buhl) 1-1 won by fall over Carson Stanger (Kimberly) 7-17 (Fall 1:04)
Cons. Semi - Carson Stanger (Kimberly) 7-17 received a bye () (Bye)
3rd Place Match - Carson Stanger (Kimberly) 7-17 received a bye () (Bye)
113
Tegan Newlan (23-16) placed 3rd and scored 10.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Tegan Newlan (Kimberly) 23-16 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Julian Ruiz (Buhl) 38-10 won by fall over Tegan Newlan (Kimberly) 23-16 (Fall 3:39)
Cons. Semi - Tegan Newlan (Kimberly) 23-16 received a bye () (Bye)
3rd Place Match - Tegan Newlan (Kimberly) 23-16 won by fall over Lauren Henderhan (Filer) 16-27 (Fall 2:10)
120
Jonah Bacon (43-10) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Jonah Bacon (Kimberly) 43-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Jonah Bacon (Kimberly) 43-10 won by fall over Joey Pehrson (Buhl) 0-2 (Fall 1:42)
1st Place Match - Jonah Bacon (Kimberly) 43-10 won by fall over Chance Bennett (Buhl) 24-18 (Fall 4:28)
126
Preston Shaw (15-24) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Preston Shaw (Kimberly) 15-24 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Preston Shaw (Kimberly) 15-24 won by fall over Alex Hernandez (Gooding) 12-22 (Fall 3:53)
1st Place Match - Jayce Bower (Buhl) 37-9 won by fall over Preston Shaw (Kimberly) 15-24 (Fall 1:12)
126
Josh Clark (8-22) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Josh Clark (Kimberly) 8-22 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Jayce Bower (Buhl) 37-9 won by fall over Josh Clark (Kimberly) 8-22 (Fall 0:36)
Cons. Semi - Braxton Brown (Buhl) 1-2 won by fall over Josh Clark (Kimberly) 8-22 (Fall 4:17)
138
Gage Carter (16-31) placed 4th and scored 4.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Gage Carter (Kimberly) 16-31 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Ismael Salas (Buhl) 27-9 won by decision over Gage Carter (Kimberly) 16-31 (Dec 7-1)
Cons. Semi - Gage Carter (Kimberly) 16-31 received a bye () (Bye)
3rd Place Match - Alan Jaramillo (Buhl) 23-15 won by fall over Gage Carter (Kimberly) 16-31 (Fall 0:41)
145
Ethan Coy (32-22) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Ethan Coy (Kimberly) 32-22 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Ethan Coy (Kimberly) 32-22 won by fall over Hector Miramontes (Buhl) 0-2 (Fall 1:26)
1st Place Match - David Tennant (Buhl) 32-18 won by major decision over Ethan Coy (Kimberly) 32-22 (MD 11-3)
152
Travis Erickson (24-19) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Travis Erickson (Kimberly) 24-19 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Travis Erickson (Kimberly) 24-19 won by fall over Jarrod Coach (Filer) 7-5 (Fall 3:29)
1st Place Match - Tayten Gillette (Gooding) 46-7 won by tech fall over Travis Erickson (Kimberly) 24-19 (TF-1.5 3:29 (16-0))
160
Trace Mayo (41-13) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Trace Mayo (Kimberly) 41-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Trace Mayo (Kimberly) 41-13 won by fall over Tate Douglas (Buhl) 1-2 (Fall 0:30)
1st Place Match - Tegan Baumann (Gooding) 44-9 won by decision over Trace Mayo (Kimberly) 41-13 (Dec 6-5)
170
Broddey Cunningham (31-1) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Broddey Cunningham (Kimberly) 31-1 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Broddey Cunningham (Kimberly) 31-1 received a bye () (Bye)
1st Place Match - Broddey Cunningham (Kimberly) 31-1 won by fall over Salvador Plascencia (Filer) 9-11 (Fall 0:33)

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Pocatello 62, Twin Falls 47: Haylen Walker paced the Bruins with 17 points.

Minico 54, Wood River 38

Century 53, Burley 40

 
