Duggan, Young head to Treasure Valley

A pair of Twin Falls athletes are taking their talents to Treasure Valley community college in Ontario, Oregon.

Winston Duggan will play for the Chukars basketball team, while Lucas Young is going to pitch for the baseball team.

They've been friends since the first grade and plan to room together.

Duggan's father, Jeff, was quite emotional when speaking of his son and thanked the community that supported him.

Twin Falls basketball coach Matt Harr complimented the pair on their leadership skills and wished Duggan would have shot more during the games because of abilities.

Twin Falls baseball coach Tim Stadelmeir praised young for being a stand-up man, an athlete who accepted his role where the coaching staff placed him.

Duggan said, "I feel like I can go there and make an impact right away and so that is what I think is the main thing that I'm looking forward to and just getting to know all those guys up there and make those friendships as well."

Young said, "it is a very good feeder school so they get you out to some good DI colleges and it will be a nice start for me and hope I progress a lot."

Stadelmeir said, "Lucas just took his role and went with it and did a good job." "The Treasure Valley is very excited to have him, I think he is going to keep progressing and going to have the chance to be a good college baseball player, a good student and good person."

Twin Falls won consolation championships in both basketball and baseball.