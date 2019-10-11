Eastern Idaho teams get the boot

The seven 4A schools in District IV voted out Century, Pocatello and Preston for the next 2020-22 classification cycle.

First reported by the Idaho State Journal, KMVT confirmed the news with Jerome High School athletic director, Jeremy Munroe.

That means the Great Basin Ten will become the Great Basin Seven Conference, which will include Burley, Canyon Ridge, Jerome, Minico, Mountain Home, Twin Falls and Wood River.

The seven Dstrict IV schools voted 4-3 in favor of this new conference. So those three schools from District V will have their own conference and were not asked to participate in the vote.

Munroe told KMVT when they started the conference two years ago, they did it on a trial basis. But student-athletes are missing almost twice as many class hours than before and the mileage for away games has doubled.

Also, they're losing money at the gate because fans aren't traveling in droves, especially when they're making a three hour trip.