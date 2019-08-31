Enjoying Tallahassee, avoiding the storm

Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 4 hurricane and some parts of Florida are preparing to evacuate.

Experts predict its arrival to come Monday and it's supposed to weaken as it travels north.

Grant Peterson is one of 35 in his group supporting the blue and orange in Florida. Peterson is the CEO and owner of Bronco Motors and a Boise State booster.

He had to change his hotel, flights, as well as other accommodations due to the hurricane.

Peterson spoke to the ticket office and it's estimated that more than 3,000 Bronco fans are making the trip from around the nation.

He wasn't going to let a hurricane stop him from showing support for his Broncos in Tallahassee.

"Florida State has one of the electric football venues, they're going to be bringing their fans," Peterson said. "It's a great place, the fans have been very, very gracious to us and very opening, so far, so good."

"We're always welcoming to away fans, except for those from Gainesville and Miami," joked Eric Pounders of Madison Social. "The crowd, garnet and gold all along the streets, we'll throw you a beer. It's a great environment and then the beautiful sunshine, obviously avoiding the hurricane."

Game time has been moved up to 12 pm ET on ESPN News.

Saturday afternoon's game marks the first ever meeting for the Broncos and Seminoles. And also, the first time ever Boise State has traveled to Florida for a game,

BSU will throw true freshman Hank Bachmeier into the ring of fire, but he's obviously won over the coaching staff. The four-star prospect out of Murrietta, California claimed the position. Perhaps he'll follow in the footsteps of Brett Rypien.

As a freshman, Rypien earned first-team All-Mountain West honors, after leading the conference in multiple categories, taking them to the Poinsettia Bowl and claiming MVP honors.

BSU will also look to the talents of Curtis Weaver. The STUD is a preseason All-American.

For the Seminoles, FSU will rely on QB James Blackman who held off graduate transfer Alex Hornibrook for the job.

FSU is coming off its first losing season in 43 years.