Ex-coach, BSU football player arrested following Amber Alert incident

Jonathan Helmandollar allegedly provided false information to Nampa Police during an Amber Alert investigation earlier this year.

The incident involved his daughter who went missing with her mother Brooke on March 20th. They were both located safely in Cheney, Washington.

In addition, police say they received evidence that Helmandollar was attempting to illegally obtain prescription drugs. The case was forwarded to the Canyon County Prosecutor's Office and authorities arrested him Friday.

Helmandollar played for Boise State from 2004 to 2007 and coached at Wendell High School for three years, before taking coaching jobs in Oregon and western Idaho.