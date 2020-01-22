Excitement carries CSI over Snow in a pair of crucial conference wins

Excitement surrounded the CSI basketball program this weekend. Both teams who battled injuries and illness this year had almost everyone back and ready to take on conference foe Snow College in front of a packed house.

The CSI women outscored the Badgers 36-27 in the second half to prevail, 69-58.

Petra Farkas led the offense with 24 points. She added 14 rebounds and three blocked shots. Taylia Stimpson added 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals, while Karmelah Dean had 11 points and six assists. Inside Allie Thayne finished with nine points, six rebounds and three steals. Jordan Todd came off the bench to add five rebounds, while Finley Garnett posted seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

"I'm really proud of everyone, first of all, second, I think we put really good defense together and I think that was the key for the whole game," Farkas said. "Our offense will come every time, everyone can score on our time. We had a couple of injuries last week, sickness, now everyone is back, we just need to play really good defense together."

The men's game followed and during halftime, the college honored former head coach Steve Gosar and player Pierre Jackson, by inducting them into the CSI Hall of Fame.

The pair teamed up to win CSI's third national championship in 2011.

Jackson begins play with the South Bay Lakers this week. He just got done playing in China where he averaged 23 points per contest.

While CSI would lead for much of the game, Snow would never give up and the play of the day came with just 28 seconds left to play.

Leading by one Maurice Barnett connects with Stevie Smith on an alley-oop, the freshman fouled on the play and the bucket goes in, he would make the ensuing free throw.

CSI would hang on for the 65-59 victory.

"We drew it up for me to get the lob for me at the end, so I just had to catch it and just finish," Smith said. "We tried to execute it as best as we could."

Smith ended the game with 15 points, four rebounds and two assists. Barnett also had 15 points along with five rebounds. Sawyer Storms led CSI on the boards with seven and scored 13 points. Off the bench, Sebastien Reynoso-Jimenez had five rebounds and four points and Deng Dug finished with six rebounds and four assists.

The teams hit the road to play USU Eastern on Thursday, followed by Snow College on Saturday.

