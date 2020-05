Friday would have been Andre Golay's 18th birthday.

Andre Golay (middle) has been best friends with the Crane boys for four years.

But sadly his family, friends and former teammates are remembering his legacy.

Organizers held a memorial soccer match at Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls.

Golay passed away last month following a drowning incident at Vineyard Lake.

He would have been graduating this week with the Class of 2020 at Twin Falls High School.