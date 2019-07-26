Family jumps into action to save collapsed runner

Ethan Rogers is an energetic seven year-old who loves to run and play at First Federal Park.

"I really like to do sports because it keeps me strong. I am strong without sports, I was born strong."

But what started off as a fun family outing last Saturday to support young Ethan, turned into a life-saving effort.

During the First Federal Race for the Future 5K Run, Ethan's father Blake went in front of his wife and son to take pictures. They were less than a half mile from the finish line when they witnessed one of the participants collapse and immediately went into help.

Blake started the process, Tina, Ethan's mother who is an LPN, performed CPR and a paramedic held up the man's head.

The family calls it being at the right place, at the right time.

Tina said, "we had signed Ethan up for the kids one mile and ended up turning into the full 5K. Blake and I weren't even signed up for the race, just went along with our son and just happened to be there."

"I was really scared and I didn't want it to happen, it just randomly happened. I never knew anything wrong would happen," Ethan claimed. "I thought it was going to be fun and tiring race and that we were close to the end."

Blake said, "we got up there as quick as we could, got him rolled over, before I could decide he didn't have a heartbeat, she was doing chest compressions." "I called 911, went into the road within a couple of minutes and waived the officer down. The ambulance was right behind him."

The Rogers would like to know how this man is doing. If you have an answer, please call (208) 539-2316.