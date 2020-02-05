Filer, Gooding big winners in 3A district hoops; local basketball recap

Buhl beat one conference opponent during the season and they hoped to find the magic once again against Gooding.

But the Senators weren't going to let the Indians sneak by them this time.

Gooding won 50-37. Leading the Indians in the loss, Trinity Tverdy who had 10 points, while Kayla Morse with nine.

Filer meanwhile, had no problem with Kimberly. The Wildcats won easily 62-30, moving on to the district championship.

Now the Bulldogs host Gooding on Monday, February 10th at 7 p.m. in a loser-out game. The winner advances to the district tournament where the they would have to beat Filer twice.

The district championship will be held at CSI once again on February 12th at 7 p.m. If the Wildcats should lose, it moves to Filer on the 13th, also at 7 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Burley 58, Pocatello 50: Jace Whiting had a triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, McCray Mort added 14 points, Creighton Hansen added six points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Preston 78, Minico 51

Twin Falls 53, Jerome 52

Canyon Ridge 62, Wood River 48

Dietrich 62, Valley 44

Camas County 60, Hansen 48

Oakley 67, Raft River 37

Shoshone 43, Glenns Ferry 37