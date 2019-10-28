Filer, Gooding volleyball book tickets to state

The Filer Wildcats won the district championship over Gooding in straight sets, booking a ticket to the 3A state tournament where they'll get to defend their title.

Gooding then beat South Fremont, 3-2 on Saturday in a state play-in game at Pocatello High School to qualify for the tournament.

Stats: 9-25; 25-22; 21-25; 25-23; 15-8

Kassie Adkinson 20 kills 2 blocks 29 digs

Laney Owen 9 kills 2 blocks

Ellie Stockham 8 kills 20 digs

Alx Roe 8 kills 31 digs

This year's tournament will be held up in northern Idaho at Post Falls and Lake City high schools.

Filer will face Weiser, while Gooding opens with Fruitland at Lake City on Friday, November 1 at 11 a.m.