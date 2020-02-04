Filer, Kimberly advance to 3A district semi-final

District girls high school basketball is underway in the 3A ranks tonight.

Kimberly hosted Gooding, while Buhl visited Filer.

We visited the home of the Bulldogs on Monday.

Despite falling behind in the second quarter, Kimberly fought back to beat Gooding, 54-40.

Jill Russell led the Bulldogs with 13 points, while Meg Walker and Reece Garey added 10.

For Gooding, Alx Roe produced 13 points, Gracie Faulkner added nine and Joanna Hammett scored eight.

The tournament now moves to the College of Southern Idaho on Wednesday.

Buhl will face Gooding in a loser out game after falling to Filer, 58-23 and then the Bulldogs battle the Wildcats in the semi-final.

Action begins at 6:30.

OTHER SCORE:

Lighthouse Christian 67, Hagerman 35

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Oakley 71, Camas County 69

Shoshone 40, Murtaugh 30: Kade Setoki paced the Red Devils with 17 points and nine rebounds in the loss.