Filer Softball has successful trip at Kimberly tournament; local scores

The Wildcats cranked out victories against Teton, South Fremont twice and Shelley.

In this game against the Cougars, the Wildcats scored 13 runs in the first inning alone, cruising along to the victory.

Offensively, Filer recorded 19 hits and Fallon Stoddard had three of those, attributing for four RBI's.

McCarty Stoddard took the win in the circle, she pitched all four innings, striking out three.

Filer hosts first place Gooding on Thursday in a big doubleheader.

WOOD RIVER 12, SHELLEY 2

On the adjacent field, Wood River took on Shelley in the afternoon game. The Wolverines looked to rebound from a shutout loss to Kimberly.

Wood River got off to a quick start and picked up another run in the second inning on a passed ball and they went up 5-0.

The Wolverines took the game 12-2. They host Century on Monday in a doubleheader.

OTHER TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Kimberly 15, Shelley 14: Despite allowing the Russets to score 11 runs in the fourth inning, the Bulldogs rebounded with seven runs of their own in the fifth to hang on for the win. Presley Lyman had three RBI's.

Kimberly 10, Wood River 0 (5): Presley Lyman pitched a complete game shutout. The Wolverines made five errors in the loss.

Teton 15, Kimberly 14: Teton went 7-0 in the second inning, but the Bulldogs kept chipping away. The Redskins though scored in the last four innings to pull off the victory. Janie Ward had three RBI's.

BASEBALL

BEAR LAKE 1, FILER 0

Over on the baseball fields, Filer and Bear Lake in a tight contest.

Filer down 1-0 in the bottom of the second, Browner hits a single to center, but that was the most exciting part of the inning.

Filer just couldn't do anything against Joey James and Bear Lake, they win 1-0.

The Wildcats go 1-3 at the tournament, their lone win against American Falls on Friday. They're hoping to regroup when they host Buhl on Tuesday.