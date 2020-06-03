Filer athlete intervening in federal lawsuit

Idaho became the first state in the nation to ban transgender girls and women from competing in school sports.

These undated photos provided by Idaho State University shows Mary Marshall and Madison Kenyon, two female track athletes who want a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit challenging a new state law banning transgender women from competing in women's sports. It's the first such law in the nation. Attorneys for Marshall, 20, of Twin Falls, Idaho, and 19-year-old Kenyon of Johnston, Colo., filed a request Tuesday, May 26, 2020 to side with Idaho in fighting the lawsuit. The American Civil Liberties Union and Legal Voice filed the lawsuit in April. (Eric Gordon/Idaho State University via AP)

It's also the only statewide law regulating transgender and intersex athletes in the country.

But the sponsor of the bill says it's about equality and she has a pair of college athletes to defend her message.

Mary Marshall found her passion in running at Filer High School.

"I just really enjoyed the environment and all the people in running," Marshall said.

She was good, winning three state championships and signing onto run at Idaho State University.

This past fall, the sophomore lost to June Eastwood, from the University of Montana.

Marshall said, "I have never until this past year in college ran against a transgender athlete."

Eastwood ran for the men's team for three years and then started the process to become a woman, ending her college career as a member of the women's team.

Last week Marshall along with teammate Madison Kenyon, filed a motion in district court, defending House Bill 500, or the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act", against a lawsuit placed by the American Civil Liberties Union.

"We're not doing this because June beat us, we're doing this for other teammates and others that were more affected by us," Marshall stated. "That's why we're doing this now and get our voices out there."

"We are still very early in this process and we're hopeful that we'll have an opportunity to protect these athletes in the state," explained Alliance Defending Freedom attorney Christiana Holcomb.

The sponsor of House Bill 500 is Rep. Barbara Ehardt, a former Division I coach and Idaho State women's basketball player. Since this story made national and international headlines, she's taken some heat, especially over whether or not she's promoting equality.

"This bill protects what happened in 1972, that our girls and women, our biological sex that we would have the opportunities that boys and men have, the discrimination that takes place is the spots are being taken by biological males."

The law is set to take effect July 1.

"I think it’s going to be very important that they have support and support from us, particularly from me, as the bill sponsor, I’m so proud of how they have been willing to step up and support women's sports and opportunities," Ehardt added.

The ACLU is asking the court to block House Bill 500 by early August. That's when athletic tryouts at Boise State University and Boise High School are set to start.

The plaintiffs feature BSU student, Lindsey Hecox, looking to join the cross country team and Jane Doe, a junior at Boise High School.