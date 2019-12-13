Filer athlete with Down syndrome makes first ever basket in a game

In a world where sportsmanship isn't always publicized, two basketball teams went above and beyond to honor a student-athlete with special needs.

Filer boys basketball hosted Declo in non-conference action on Friday.

The game was winding down and with less than two minutes to play, junior Lane Soto of the C-team tried to make a basket for the Wildcats.

Soto has Down syndrome and his teammates worked hard to crash the boards and give him additional opportunities.

After the fourth miss, his teammate dove to the ground to give him another look.

The fifth time was the charm.

Soto made his first ever basket after playing in three games.

The hornets coaching staff knew about Soto and what Filer hoped to accomplish so they wanted to give him an opportunity.

C-team coach Justin Orbin said, "funny thing right after the game today, one of his friends ran into the locker room and brought him a Pepsi and a candy bar." "That's the kind of kid Lane is, keeps everybody happy and outgoing. That's the kind of guys we have this year on our C-Team."

Soto also maintains a GPA between 3.0 and 3.49.