Filer falls flat against Sugar-Salem

Filer tested Sugar-Salem for the entire first half, but the Diggers held the Wildcats to five points in the third, as they started to pull away.

Sugar-Salem won the semi-final, 48-36.

The Diggers outrebounded the Wildcats, 44 to 26.

Tanner Harris paced SS with 10 points and 12 rebounds, while Hadley Miller added nine.

Austin Jarolimek posted a game-high 14 points, Miguel Perez added 10 points and eight rebounds in the loss.

The Wildcats hope to bring home a trophy when they face Fruitland for third place on Saturday at 11 a.m.

FULL SCHEDULE:

Class 5A

at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa

Thursday's Results

Game 1: Post Falls 39, Boise Timberline 30

Game 2: Rocky Mountain 81, Meridian 52

Game 3: Eagle 51, Rigby 43

Game 4: Borah 58, Lake City 38

Friday's Results

Game 5: Meridian 59, Boise Timberline 37, Boise Timberline eliminated

Game 6: Rigby 72, Lake City 53, Rigby eliminated

Game 7: Post Falls 73, Rocky Mountain 66

Game 8: Borah 47, Eagle 43

Today's Games

Game 9: Meridian (21-5) vs. Rigby (24-2), 10 a.m. at Columbia High School, Nampa

Game 10: Rocky Mountain (24-2) vs. Eagle (16-9), 12 p.m. at Columbia High School, Nampa

Game 16: Post Falls (22-3) vs. Borah (21-5), 8 p.m.

Class 4A

at Borah High School, Boise

Thursday's Results

Game 1: Middleton 49, Bishop Kelly 42

Game 2: Preston 58, Idaho Falls 47

Game 3: Moscow 56, Minico 47

Game 4: Kuna 57, Blackfoot 50

Friday's Results

Game 5: Idaho Falls 58, Bishop Kelly 52, Bishop Kelly eliminated

Game 6: Minico 53, Blackfoot 44, Blackfoot eliminated

Game 7: Preston 51, Middleton 50

Game 8: Moscow 63, Kuna 60

Today's Games

Game 9: Idaho Falls (20-7) vs. Minico (18-8), 9:15 a.m.

Game 10: Middleton (22-4) vs. Kuna (18-8), 11 a.m.

Game 15: Preston (25-1) vs. Moscow (17-9), 6 p.m. at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa

Class 3A

at Meridian High School

Thursday's Results

Game 1: Fruitland 71, Snake River 59

Game 2: Kimberly 77, Marsh Valley 64

Game 3: Sugar-Salem 63, Kellogg 48

Game 4: Filer 40, Homedale 37

Friday's Results

Game 5: Snake River 66, Marsh Valley 60, OT, Marsh Valley eliminated

Game 6: Kellogg 56, Homedale 48, Homedale eliminated

Game 7: Kimberly 55, Fruitland 37

Game 8: Sugar-Salem 48, Filer 36

Today's Games

Game 9: Snake River (14-10) vs. Kellogg (17-7), 9:15 a.m.

Game 10: Fruitland (23-3) vs. Filer (11-15), 11 a.m.

Game 14: Kimberly (23-1) vs. Sugar-Salem (19-5), 3:50 p.m. at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa

Class 2A

at Capital High School, Boise

Thursday's Results

Game 1: West Side 55, Melba 45

Game 2: St. Maries 48, New Plymouth 40

Game 3: Cole Valley 64, Malad 46

Game 4: North Fremont 45, Grangeville 35

Friday's Results

Game 5: New Plymouth 59, Melba 50, Melba eliminated

Game 6: Malad 51, Grangeville 37, Grangeville eliminated

Game 7: West Side 62, St. Maries 41

Game 8: North Fremont 69, Cole Valley 64, OT

Today's Games

Game 9: New Plymouth (16-10) vs. Malad (18-10), 9:15 a.m.

Game 10: St. Maries (18-6) vs. Cole Valley (14-10), 11 a.m.

Game 13: West Side (23-4) vs. North Fremont (21-2), 1:40 p.m. at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa

Class 1A Division I

at Vallivue High School, Caldwell

Thursday's Results

Game 1: Lapwai 52, Oakley 44

Game 2: Grace 63, Liberty Charter 51

Game 3: Potlatch 64, Riverstone 41

Game 4: Ambrose 56, Kamiah 49

Friday's Results

Game 5: Oakley 49, Liberty Charter 37, Liberty Charter eliminated

Game 6: Kamiah 49, Riverstone 46, Riverstone eliminated

Game 7: Grace 57, Lapwai 48

Game 8: Ambrose 39, Potlatch 37, OT

Today's Games

Game 9: Oakley (19-6) vs. Kamiah (18-9), 9:15 a.m.

Game 10: Lapwai (21-4) vs. Potlatch (21-3), 11 a.m.

Game 12: Grace (16-10) vs. Ambrose (23-2), 11:30 a.m. at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa

Class 1A Division II

at Caldwell High School

Thursday's Results

Game 1: Cascade 62, Carey 47

Game 2: North Gem 79, Weippe Timberline 50

Game 3: Lakeside 95, Garden Valley 69

Game 4: Dietrich 78, Mackay 71, OT

Friday's Results

Game 7: Cascade 73, North Gem 68

Game 8: Lakeside 76, Dietrich 59

Game 5: Carey 57, Weippe Timberline 42, Weippe Timberline eliminated

Game 6: Mackay 96, Garden Valley 80, Garden Valley eliminated

Today's Games

Game 9: Carey (18-8) vs. Mackay (20-5), 9:15 a.m.

Game 10: North Gem (17-6) vs. Dietrich (19-8), 11 a.m.

Game 11: Cascade (20-4) vs. Lakeside (23-0), 9:30 a.m. at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa