Filer gets revenge on Gooding for 3A state championship

Weather disrupted many state tournaments last weekend all over Idaho.

For softball, the tourney became just a one-day, single elimination affair and just five inning games.

By the end of Saturday, just Filer and Gooding remained in the 3A state softball championship.

The District IV champs took an early 2-0 lead before the Wildcats struck in the bottom of the third.

Filer tagged on another three in the fourth and the Wildcats shocked the Senators, 6-2.

McCarty Stoddard got the victory for the Wildcats. Fallon Stoddard and Jaylee Bingham both had two RBI's.

Fallon mentioned during her college signing ceremony that her Wildcats would beat the Senators in the state championship.

Filer won the 3A state title for the first time since 2014. The Wildcats remember had to win a play-in game just to make it to the tournament.

The Senators or the "Pink Gazelles" take second in their first ever appearance.