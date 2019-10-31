Filer girls cross country wins first district title

The Filer girls cross country team is the district champion for the first time in school history, after edging out Kimberly by one point.

Senior Liz Edler defended her title with a time of 20:25, beating Brinley Humphreys of Kimberly by 30 seconds.

Coach Jacob Kinghorn is pleased with his freshmen stepping up, in fact two placed in the top five.

Now they prepare for a larger scale of competition.

"Right now they trophy the top four and Sugar is the clear favorite, but two, three, four and five are all within five points, so it's going to be hard work and that belief system we can do it," explained Kinghorn. "It's a good shot we can go anywhere from two to five and hopefully we can be the first team to bring home a girls cross country trophy."

I've never had a team go to state with me, normally it's me or another girl or two girls, but having six other girls be there, to run with and know I'm not alone, makes me feel good," Edler said.

You can view the results from the 1A/2A/3A district meet here.