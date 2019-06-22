Filer graduate accepted into Purdue veterinary school

Filer High School graduate Joely Roe heads to Purdue University this fall to study veterinary medicine.

Out of more than 1,400 applicants, only 84 were accepted. Purdue ranks 13th in the nation for Best Veterinary Schools, according to U.S. News and World Report.

Right now she's helping at her sister's ranch in Wyoming and wants to work with large animals such as cattle and horses. She told us there's a nationwide shortage for those specializing in that kind of medicine.

Roe played volleyball for Allen Community College in Kansas and then Presentation College in South Dakota. During her junior year, she earned All-American honors.

Now she's ready to embark on the next chapter of her life.

Roe said, "knowing that it's going to be a challenge to be able to get through some of the classes, knowing that you can go to the teachers for help, have their phone numbers and call them at any time of the day is extremely beneficial and that's why I fell in love with Purdue." She added, "I'm super excited and i wasn't sure if it was going to happen, but it did!"

Roe isn't too concerned where she'll practice, considering she's lived in several states and loves to explore.

