Filer graduate pursues rodeo career at Idaho State University

Filer graduate Haven Jones is taking her talents to Idaho State to rodeo for the Bengals.
Filer graduate Haven Jones is taking her talents to Idaho State to rodeo for the Bengals.(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 1:34 PM MDT
A former Filer student-athlete is taking the next step in her rodeo career.

Haven Jones made it official, by signing with the Idaho State Rodeo team.

Jones chose Idaho State because it fits both her academic and athletic aspirations.

The future Bengal will be following in her family's footsteps to Pocatello next year.

She said, "it was really cool to be able to sign the dotted line because both my parents college rodeo'd and my dad actually went to ISU, so it was cool to carry on that tradition and do something that meant a lot to not only me but my family as well."

The high school graduate still has unfinished business though, as she will head to Blackfoot next week for the Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals.

She is a qualifier from District VI.

