Filer holds off Kimberly's upset effort to win district championship; sports roundup

The last time these teams faced off, Filer beat Kimberly by 32. In Wednesday's district championship, that was far from the case.

The Bulldogs gave the Wildcats a run for their money and the game went into overtime, with Filer getting the 58-53 victory and the district title.

Jazmyn Smothers paced the Wildcats with a team-high 14 points, while Kori Gartner had 12 points and Ella Fischer added 10.

Reece Garey posted a game-high 19 points for the Bulldogs in the loss.

Kimberly will be the second seed to the state tournament.

Lighthouse 46, Carey 40: The Lions beat the Panthers for the first time this year, after losing by a single point in the regular season. Lighthouse will take the No. 1 seed to state.

Camas County 38, Hansen 27: The Mushers will face the Panthers in the second place game at Shoshone High School on Thursday at 7 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Preston 60, Burley 53: Jace Whiting led the Bobcats with 25 points, Creighton Hansen added 11 points and 16 rebounds, while Jarrett Orthman and Steve Ramirez added eight and six respectively.

Mountain Home 48, Wood River 46

Twin Falls 55, Canyon Ridge 45

Minico 59, Century 44

Raft River 55, Glenns Ferry 51

Oakley 53, Valley 46

BOYS BOWLING:

District Championships

1st Minico 6/1 1124 total pins

2nd Canyon Ridge #1 5/2 956 total pins

3rd Burley 4/3 1045 total pins

4th Gooding 4/3 875 total pins

5th Jerome 4/3 854 total pins

6th Declo 3/4 872 total pins

7th Canyon Ridge #2 2/5 653 total pins

8th Wendell 0/7 655 total pins

