Filer overpowers Declo volleyball

Ella Fischer provided 12 kills, while Kelsie Snyder added 10 digs and Filer gets the win over Declo.

The Wildcats beat the Hornets by the scores of 25-17 | 25-16 | 25-10.

Lexi and Halle Knight both had 12 assists.

Filer travels to Kimberly on Thursday, while the Hornets host American Falls on Saturday.

OTHER SCORES:

Minico 3, Mountain Home 1 (20-25 | 25-17 | 25-20 | 25-14): Talin Stimpson with 7 aces and 7 kills, Ally Vorwaller with 8 kills and Bailey Seamons added 23 digs.

Century 3, Burley 0

Lighthouse Christian 3, Camas 0 ( 25-12 | 25-19 | 25-7) Kynlee Thornton led the Lions with 13 kills, while Maycee Holloway added 21 assists.

Castleford 3, Carey 0