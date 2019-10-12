Filer retires number of fallen student-athlete

A local family is beyond words following the gesture made by Filer High School.

The Wildcats girl soccer program retired the No. 6 jersey on Senior Night against Declo.

Hallie West-Weighall wore that number her freshman year, before she tragically died in an ATV accident the day after Thanksgiving in 2016.

She would have now been a senior, in the Class of 2020 and playing her final season with friends and classmates.

The last person to wear that jersey other than Hallie was her older sister, Colbie Kliegl.

The community presented a shadow box which included the jersey and other momentos, to her mother, Denim West.

She explained, "it's pretty cool they wanted to retire her number. I have not heard of that before. They have not forget her, the Filer community has been so amazing, I'm not even kidding, it has helped Colbie and Kennedy, Kennedy is my youngest, Colbie is my oldest, it's pretty amazing what they've done."

Denim lost her husband last year as well and is appreciative of the community's support.