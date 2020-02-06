Filer senior Breyer Meeks commits to Concordia University

Filer Senior Breyer Meeks committed to Concordia University in Nebraska to be part of the trap shooting team Wednesday.

Breyer Meeks with his parents and brother after signing his letter of intent Wednesday. (Photo courtesy of Dallas Meeks)

Meeks averages about a 97 in singles and a 91 in doubles.

Meeks said he was looking at a couple of colleges in Nebraska, but decided on Concordia for one reason.

“The coach over at Concordia, he really wanted me to go there and he was really convincing, and we practice a lot more over there and I'll have more time to shoot and just have fun over there,” Meeks explained.

And he already has a roommate set up, a fellow shooter who used to be on his team the Twin Falls Hot Shots, named Jack Nelson.

