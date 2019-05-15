Filer softball books ticket to state

The 3A state softball picture is clearer as we proceed to the tournament this week in Coeur d'Alene.

Filer used an eight-run sixth inning to pull away from Sugar-Salem on Saturday en route to the 14-4 victory.

Samantha Taylor had three hits and three RBI's. Her teammates Jaylee Bingham and Fallon Stoddard added two hits and a pair of RBI's as well.

Filer opens the tournament with the reigning state champion, Homedale on Friday at 9 a.m. at Ramsey Park in Coeur d'Alene.