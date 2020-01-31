Filer surges into districts, high school roundup

Filer hosted conference foe Gooding on Wednesday night as part of the Senior Night festivities. The Wildcats hoped to clinch their 14th win on the season.

Despite being down 11-0, Filer fires back to take a 28-23 lead at halftime and has no trouble in the second half, winning 65-44.

Lexi Monson, Ella Fischer and Kori Gartner, all scored in double digits for the Wildcats as they end conference play, 6-0.

OTHER SCORES:

Hansen 50, Castleford 27

Sho-Ban 77, Hagerman 43

BOYS SCORES:

Jerome 54, Canyon Ridge 51

Century 61, Burley 47: Jace Whiting posted 26 in the loss, while teammate Jarrett Orthman added nine.

Minico 49, Pocatello 34

Declo 51, Buhl 47

Valley 53, Wendell 43: Freshmen led each respective team in scoring, with Kyle Christensen producing 19 points for the Vikings and Diego Torres pacing the Trojans with 17.

Sho-Ban 79, Hagerman 43

Glenns Ferry 49, Raft River 45

OTHER SCORES: