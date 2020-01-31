Filer surges into districts, high school roundup

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Filer hosted conference foe Gooding on Wednesday night as part of the Senior Night festivities. The Wildcats hoped to clinch their 14th win on the season.
Despite being down 11-0, Filer fires back to take a 28-23 lead at halftime and has no trouble in the second half, winning 65-44.
Lexi Monson, Ella Fischer and Kori Gartner, all scored in double digits for the Wildcats as they end conference play, 6-0.
OTHER SCORES:
Hansen 50, Castleford 27
Sho-Ban 77, Hagerman 43
BOYS SCORES:
Jerome 54, Canyon Ridge 51
Century 61, Burley 47: Jace Whiting posted 26 in the loss, while teammate Jarrett Orthman added nine.
Minico 49, Pocatello 34
Declo 51, Buhl 47
Valley 53, Wendell 43: Freshmen led each respective team in scoring, with Kyle Christensen producing 19 points for the Vikings and Diego Torres pacing the Trojans with 17.
Sho-Ban 79, Hagerman 43
Glenns Ferry 49, Raft River 45
OTHER SCORES: