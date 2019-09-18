Filer's balanced attack overwhelms Gooding

Filer beat Gooding Tuesday night 3-1 by the scores of 25-14, 21-25, 25-12 and 25-22.

The reigning 3A state champion returns six from last year's team and looks to repeat come October.

Leading the Wildcats, Grace Robinson with 13 kills and 11 digs, Ella Fischer who tallied 11 kills and Alexis Monson also provided 10 kills.

Monson and Halle Knight tallied 22 assists.

Gooding was led by Ellie Stockham who had 9 kills and 7 digs, Kassie Adkinson provided 7 kills, 21 digs and 3 blocks, Alx Roe added 4 kills and 12 digs and last, but certainly not least, Gracie Faulkner with 4 kills and 5 digs.

