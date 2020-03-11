Filer's late rally lifts the Wildcats over Marsh Valley; local scores

Filer 7, Marsh Valley 4: After taking the 2-0 lead in the first inning, Filer rallied late to string together five runs in fifth and sixth to take the lead and beat the reigning 3A state champion.

Tyler Gudenau had three RBI's in the victory.

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES:

Madison 7, Canyon Ridge 1: The Riverhawks committed five errors in the loss to the Bobcats.

Madison 2, Canyon Ridge 0: Tyler Pena hit a pair of doubles in the win for Madison.

Wendell gets a pair of wins against Homedale.

Final 19-9 Horseshoe Bend 2 2 1 0 3 1

Wendell 0 4 0 6 2 7

Final 13-5 Horseshoe Bend 2 0 1 2 0

Wendell 2 3 1 2 5

COLLEGE BASEBALL:

Stu Flesland fired shutout ball over 6 1/3 innings and Boise State knocked off Niagara 7-1, Tuesday night.

Flesland limited the Purple Eagles (6-9) to two hits, walked three and struck out seven. Wesley Harper worked the final 2 2/3 innings for his second save and became the second freshman in Boise State’s NCAA history to have multiple saves in a season.

The Broncos (8-5) used a balanced attack as six players collected an RBI and four players had multi-hit efforts.

SOFTBALL:

Gooding 5, Kimberly 3: Mallory Brown pitched a complete game, striking out 10 for the Senators. She also had two RBI's at the plate.

GOLF:

Buhl Invite -

Lighthouse boys win the invite behind the play of Collin Holloway and John Burg who totaled 43 points. Braden Brown finished third with 44.

For the girls, Buhl took the title, Reina Elkin led the team with a score of 49 and a second place finish. Zara Weaver scored a 50 and took third. Lauren Gomez of Lighthouse posted the best score of 46.

Boys

Kimberly (1st place team) Score

Toby Heider 37 (1st)

Jameson Harper 38 (2nd)

Drake Baumann 41

Connor Murphy 44

Hank Hopkins 44

Team score 160

Declo (3rd place team) Score

Jaxon Smyer 39 (3rd)

Tyler Olsen 55

Trey Andersen 55

Jordan Gailey 57

Team score 206

Valley Score

Jadon Johnson 57

Korben Buckey 70

Braden Buschhorn 74

Isaac Giles 64

Cesario Rosales 71

Team score 262

Community School (2nd place team) Score

John Weekes 49

Kyle Cohen 53

Wilson Baker 48

George Murray 49

Kush Krishnappa 67

Team score 199

Oakley

Kade Toribaw 63

Blaise Voight 67

Ethan Toribaw 75

Matt Stringham 68

Houston Bingham 70

Team score 268

Murtaugh Score

Jordi Hansen 42

Kolby McClure 51

Ty Stanger 59

Garrett Berry 65

Team score 217

Girls

Kimberly (1st place team) Score

Reece Garey 44 (1st)

Tinllyi Plew 53

Whitney Ward 56

Marissa McCallum 62

Madison Smith 56

Team score 209

Declo (2nd place team) Score

Jaeli Garrard 49 (3rd)

Brooke Olsen 54

Kensie Darrington 61

Jaidyn Turner 56

Ella Gibby 69

Team score 220

Valley Score

Hannah Buschhorn 48 (2nd)

Madyn Black 52

Vicky Chaires 54

Lizzy Meek 76

Angela Garcia 76

Team score 230

TENNIS:

CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - 1.5, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL - 9.5,

CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - 1.5, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL - 9.5,

Singles:

No. 1 - Zoe Simon, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL, def Frances Roberts, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL 7-6 , 7-5 , -;

No. 2 - Britta Heaphy, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def Afton Beard, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 6-1 , -;

No. 3 - Maddox Nickum, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def Maycee Knowlton, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL , 7-5 , 2-6 , 1-0 ;

No. 1 - Nick Maumus, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def Phillip Romney, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL 6-1 , 6-3 , -;

No. 2 - Jake Simon, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def Asher Alexander, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;

No. 3 - Max Jensen, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Daniel Ziesing, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL, 1-6 , 0-6 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 - Sam Laski, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL - John Chen, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def Tyler Greaves, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Duncan Roberts, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL 6-3 , 6-4 , -;

No. 2 -Chris Davitt, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL - Gus Sabina, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def Jack Jensen, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Garrett Peter, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL 6-3 , 6-2 , -;

No. 1 - Eva Grover, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL - Meg Keating, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def Sophie Bryant, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Jafina Tubbs, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2 - Jessica Popke, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL - Danielle Nelson, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def Audrey Pryde, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Tayla Stevens, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL , 6-3 , 6-1 , -;

No. 1 - Zackary Nedbalek, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Madeleine Roberts, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Aiden Burchmore, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL - Penelope Weekes, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4 , 3-6 , 6-1 ;

No. 2 - Jake Gorham, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL - Marcella fisher, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def Landon Lloyd, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Donna Paurevic, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL , 7-6 , 6-2 , -;

TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH - 8, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL - 3,

Singles:

No. 1 - Justin Leavens, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL def. Noah Pitts, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH, 6-4 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 - Michael Lloyd, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL def. Carson Broadbent, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH, 6-1 , 7-6 , -;

No. 3 - Cameron Couch, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL def. Colton Ward, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

No. 1 - Natalia Licano, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL def. Camille Cox, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH, 6-3 , 6-2 , -;

No. 2 - Mariana DelCid, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL def. Isabel Jacobs, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 - Stephanie Gonzalez, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL def. Shelby Traveller, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH, 6-3 , 6-2 , -;

Doubles:

No. 2 - Benny Martinez, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL - Jose Lugo, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL def. Kyle Tingey, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH - Evan Hymas, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH, 6-1 , 7-5 , -;

No. 1 - Kammi Stoker, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL - Gabby Lopez, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL def. Isabel Manning, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH - Paige Fullmer, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 1 - Blake Poulsen, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL - Kaydence Poulsen, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL def. Kurtis Christensen, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH - Kate Carter, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2 - Cason Cartisser, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL - Leah Houston, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL def. Connor McQueen, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH - Laurel Thompson, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 - Alli Bakes, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL - Ezy Vergara, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL def. Kenadee Egbert, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH - Emma Cox, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH, 6-0 , 6-2 , -;

No. 1 - Collin Magalogo, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL - Gabe Anderson, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL def. Joshua Mix, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH - Kyler Western, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH, 6-0 , 6-1 ,

Coach's Notes: Even though the Jerome girls did not pull out any wins tonight, Jerome head coach Nicole Rowley is proud of all of the hard work each player has put in thus far in the season and at the first match tonight. This season looks promising with an extra shout-out going to Natalia Licano (JHS girls #1singles) and her tenacity she brought to her match today. She fought hard, kept a positive attitude, and never gave up.