Filer's late rally lifts the Wildcats over Marsh Valley; local scores

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT Filer 7, Marsh Valley 4: After taking the 2-0 lead in the first inning, Filer rallied late to string together five runs in fifth and sixth to take the lead and beat the reigning 3A state champion.
Tyler Gudenau had three RBI's in the victory.
OTHER BASEBALL SCORES:
Madison 7, Canyon Ridge 1: The Riverhawks committed five errors in the loss to the Bobcats.
Madison 2, Canyon Ridge 0: Tyler Pena hit a pair of doubles in the win for Madison.
Wendell gets a pair of wins against Homedale.
Final 19-9 Horseshoe Bend 2 2 1 0 3 1
Wendell 0 4 0 6 2 7
Final 13-5 Horseshoe Bend 2 0 1 2 0
Wendell 2 3 1 2 5
COLLEGE BASEBALL:
Stu Flesland fired shutout ball over 6 1/3 innings and Boise State knocked off Niagara 7-1, Tuesday night.
Flesland limited the Purple Eagles (6-9) to two hits, walked three and struck out seven. Wesley Harper worked the final 2 2/3 innings for his second save and became the second freshman in Boise State’s NCAA history to have multiple saves in a season.
The Broncos (8-5) used a balanced attack as six players collected an RBI and four players had multi-hit efforts.
SOFTBALL:
Gooding 5, Kimberly 3: Mallory Brown pitched a complete game, striking out 10 for the Senators. She also had two RBI's at the plate.
GOLF:
Buhl Invite -
Lighthouse boys win the invite behind the play of Collin Holloway and John Burg who totaled 43 points. Braden Brown finished third with 44.
For the girls, Buhl took the title, Reina Elkin led the team with a score of 49 and a second place finish. Zara Weaver scored a 50 and took third. Lauren Gomez of Lighthouse posted the best score of 46.
Boys
Kimberly (1st place team) Score
Toby Heider 37 (1st)
Jameson Harper 38 (2nd)
Drake Baumann 41
Connor Murphy 44
Hank Hopkins 44
Team score 160
Declo (3rd place team) Score
Jaxon Smyer 39 (3rd)
Tyler Olsen 55
Trey Andersen 55
Jordan Gailey 57
Team score 206
Valley Score
Jadon Johnson 57
Korben Buckey 70
Braden Buschhorn 74
Isaac Giles 64
Cesario Rosales 71
Team score 262
Community School (2nd place team) Score
John Weekes 49
Kyle Cohen 53
Wilson Baker 48
George Murray 49
Kush Krishnappa 67
Team score 199
Oakley
Kade Toribaw 63
Blaise Voight 67
Ethan Toribaw 75
Matt Stringham 68
Houston Bingham 70
Team score 268
Murtaugh Score
Jordi Hansen 42
Kolby McClure 51
Ty Stanger 59
Garrett Berry 65
Team score 217
Girls
Kimberly (1st place team) Score
Reece Garey 44 (1st)
Tinllyi Plew 53
Whitney Ward 56
Marissa McCallum 62
Madison Smith 56
Team score 209
Declo (2nd place team) Score
Jaeli Garrard 49 (3rd)
Brooke Olsen 54
Kensie Darrington 61
Jaidyn Turner 56
Ella Gibby 69
Team score 220
Valley Score
Hannah Buschhorn 48 (2nd)
Madyn Black 52
Vicky Chaires 54
Lizzy Meek 76
Angela Garcia 76
Team score 230
TENNIS:
CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - 1.5, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL - 9.5,
CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - 1.5, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL - 9.5,
Singles:
No. 1 - Zoe Simon, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL, def Frances Roberts, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL 7-6 , 7-5 , -;
No. 2 - Britta Heaphy, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def Afton Beard, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 6-1 , -;
No. 3 - Maddox Nickum, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def Maycee Knowlton, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL , 7-5 , 2-6 , 1-0 ;
No. 1 - Nick Maumus, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def Phillip Romney, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL 6-1 , 6-3 , -;
No. 2 - Jake Simon, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def Asher Alexander, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;
No. 3 - Max Jensen, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Daniel Ziesing, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL, 1-6 , 0-6 , -;
Doubles:
No. 1 - Sam Laski, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL - John Chen, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def Tyler Greaves, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Duncan Roberts, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL 6-3 , 6-4 , -;
No. 2 -Chris Davitt, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL - Gus Sabina, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def Jack Jensen, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Garrett Peter, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL 6-3 , 6-2 , -;
No. 1 - Eva Grover, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL - Meg Keating, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def Sophie Bryant, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Jafina Tubbs, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
No. 2 - Jessica Popke, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL - Danielle Nelson, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def Audrey Pryde, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Tayla Stevens, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL , 6-3 , 6-1 , -;
No. 1 - Zackary Nedbalek, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Madeleine Roberts, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Aiden Burchmore, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL - Penelope Weekes, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4 , 3-6 , 6-1 ;
No. 2 - Jake Gorham, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL - Marcella fisher, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def Landon Lloyd, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Donna Paurevic, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL , 7-6 , 6-2 , -;
TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH - 8, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL - 3,
Singles:
No. 1 - Justin Leavens, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL def. Noah Pitts, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH, 6-4 , 6-1 , -;
No. 2 - Michael Lloyd, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL def. Carson Broadbent, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH, 6-1 , 7-6 , -;
No. 3 - Cameron Couch, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL def. Colton Ward, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;
No. 1 - Natalia Licano, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL def. Camille Cox, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH, 6-3 , 6-2 , -;
No. 2 - Mariana DelCid, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL def. Isabel Jacobs, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
No. 3 - Stephanie Gonzalez, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL def. Shelby Traveller, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH, 6-3 , 6-2 , -;
Doubles:
No. 2 - Benny Martinez, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL - Jose Lugo, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL def. Kyle Tingey, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH - Evan Hymas, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH, 6-1 , 7-5 , -;
No. 1 - Kammi Stoker, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL - Gabby Lopez, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL def. Isabel Manning, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH - Paige Fullmer, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
No. 1 - Blake Poulsen, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL - Kaydence Poulsen, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL def. Kurtis Christensen, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH - Kate Carter, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
No. 2 - Cason Cartisser, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL - Leah Houston, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL def. Connor McQueen, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH - Laurel Thompson, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;
No. 2 - Alli Bakes, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL - Ezy Vergara, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL def. Kenadee Egbert, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH - Emma Cox, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH, 6-0 , 6-2 , -;
No. 1 - Collin Magalogo, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL - Gabe Anderson, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL def. Joshua Mix, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH - Kyler Western, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH, 6-0 , 6-1 ,
Coach's Notes: Even though the Jerome girls did not pull out any wins tonight, Jerome head coach Nicole Rowley is proud of all of the hard work each player has put in thus far in the season and at the first match tonight. This season looks promising with an extra shout-out going to Natalia Licano (JHS girls #1singles) and her tenacity she brought to her match today. She fought hard, kept a positive attitude, and never gave up.