Five Jerome seniors sign NLI's with college programs

Five Jerome athletes are taking advantage of their talents, by signing National Letters of Intent.

From the football team, Jeffrey Ledesma is going to Eastern Oregon University, while Jonathan Tellez is taking his talents to Dakota Wesleyan.

Representing girls soccer, an emotional Makali Nance who signed with Corban University.

For boys soccer, Luis Martinez who's headed to MidAmerica Nazarene University.

And last, but not least, from softball, Abriana Hurtado who signed with Highline College

Ledesma said, "it's a close school and just going over to see my brother play, really influenced me, just really made me like the program. I've seen how the program worked for my brother and I saw it could work for me too."

"The main reason I want to go to Dakota Wesleyan because I really love their football program, I went there for a visit for four days, I talked to all their players, they all have the same mentality, wanting to get better every day," added Tellez.

Hurtado said, "I enjoyed it, loved the girls, I loved the campus and it's 15 minutes from Seattle, and I love the area."

"Soccer has been with me for awhile, I didn't care about the division, so I thought it's great to continue it because I really like doing what I do," Nance explained,

For Martinez, he's going to miss the friendships he made while helping Jerome to the 4A state runner-up trophy.

Martinez said, "you can't go through losing a state final and not think that you guys aren't still going to be friends, you go through all the ups and downs, so it becomes more of a family, than friends and team."