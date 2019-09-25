Former BSU kicker finds note saying 'go back to California'

A former Boise State football player recently made a discovery that has folks around the state discussing on social media.

Tyler Rausa, 26, walked up to his car on Sunday and saw something stuck under the windshield wiper.

KBOI reported that there a note that said "go back to California, we don't want you here."

For the Murrieta, California native, he's surprised that something like that could happen in Boise.

After all, had the person known who Rausa was would have known he bled blue. The former BSU place kicker played for the Broncos from 2013 until 2016, scoring 220 points.

"Because I know how Boise is, it's a great place to be, I love it here, obviously there's gonna be people that have small minds," Rausa explained. "To have it printed out, little different. I know Boise, I love Boise."

Tyler has played for the Arena League and is hoping to impress some coaches in the XFL.

