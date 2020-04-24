Former Burley baseball player commits to Eastern Oregon University

A Burley High School graduate is looking at the bright side following his JUCO career being cut short.

Now Easton Watterson gets three years of eligibility to play baseball at Eastern Oregon University.

The Mountaineers will enjoy their first season back since 2006, under new head coach, Mike McInerney, who's busy recruiting players like Watterson to form the team.

The Treasure Valley outfielder was two weeks into his sophomore campaign when news broke that the Northwest Athletic Conference canceled the remainder of the season.

Watterson explained, "you want guys that are mature in college, that's how you get guys to win. I think I am one of those guys being a sophomore at Treasure Valley which is going to be very helpful at EOU and stuff."

Watterson had other offers from NAIA and Division II schools, but he liked the proximity of EOU to Ontario.

He'll graduate with an AA in business this spring.