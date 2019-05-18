Former CSI All-American opens up recruitment

Texas Tech commit Khalid Thomas announced on Twitter that he is opening up his recruitment.

He thanked his coaches, family and Red Raider Nation for their support.

Thomas signed with the TTU last fall, following his All-American campaign in 2017-18 as a freshman when he averaged 14.7 points and 6.5 rebounds a contest.

He helped CSI finish second in the nation, leading the Golden Eagles all the way to the NJCAA National Championship game.

His sophomore year got off to a slow start, as the Portland, OR native tried to recover from a broken foot injury. He eventually averaged 8.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.