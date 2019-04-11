Former CSI basketball player declares for NBA Draft

Ar'mond Davis, who currently plays for UC Santa Barbara, announced his decision on Twitter this week.

Davis used the hashtag, "unfinished business" and says the "marathon "continues".

He leads the Santa Barbara with 14.2 points per game and is second on the team with 5.4 rebounds.

The graduate transfer played for Alabama in 2016 to 2017, then red-shirted the following year for the Crimson Tide. When he left CSI in 2016, he was ranked the sixth overall JUCO player in the nation.