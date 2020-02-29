Former CSI basketball star excelling at Wyoming

Former CSI Golden Eagle Jake Hendricks is soon closing out his career as a college basketball player.

(MGN)

The Wyoming guard is coming off a career-best performance on senior night.

Jake Hendricks tied his career-high of 27 points and seven three pointers in a tough loss to Nevada, 73-68.

We all know Hendricks is very capable from long range, after all, he's CSI's all-time career leader with 203 three's.

The Cowboys end the regular season this weekend at Fresno State before traveling to Las Vegas next week for the Mountain West Tournament.

Here's Hendricks now on what the Cowboys need to do to prepare.

"Get better every day, come in with a winning mindset and go in and make some noise in the Mountain West Tournament if we can.

Winning hasn't come easy this year for the Cowboys as they're just 2-15 in conference play.

But again a new season begins next week, the postseason.