Former CSI coach joins staff at Indian Hills

A former CSI Men's Basketball assistant coach has landed at one of the top junior college programs in the nation.

Aaron Anderson is joining the staff at Indian Hills Community College in the state of Iowa.

Anderson spent the last five years at CSI, starting as a volunteer and

working his way up to full-time status. He was tasked with recruiting, scouting and conducting sessions for player development. Anderson helped send 35 players off to the collegiate level.

Now the Golden Eagles and Falcons split the regular season series this past season, with each team picking up a victory at home and both nationally ranked at the time.

He is originally from the Midwest, but loved his time in Twin Falls.

We caught up with him before he left.

Anderson said, "I have always respected Hank as a coach, I've always respected his program. When we're talking about Indian Hills, we're talking about one of the top programs in the country, so there is a lure about it." "Being able to see it this year, seeing the way the community backs them, it's a pretty neat place. The thing that I tell people here, the community is all about it, the way the community feels about this place. I have true family members here now and they have embraced me as one of their own. I know the opportunity is great at Indian Hills, but it's hard to leave this place."

Prior to his time at CSI, Anderson was the video coordinator and camp director at Gonzaga University.